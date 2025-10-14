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SELV: SEI EXCHANGE TRADED FDS SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large
SELV exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.80 and at a high of 34.85.
Follow SEI EXCHANGE TRADED FDS SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SELV News
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- USMV: Understanding This Long Running Low-Volatility ETF (BATS:USMV)
- Dividend Investing: Thinking Beyond The Vanilla Approach
- Fourth Quarter Strategic Income Outlook
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SELV stock price today?
SEI EXCHANGE TRADED FDS SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large stock is priced at 34.82 today. It trades within 34.80 - 34.85, yesterday's close was 34.80, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of SELV shows these updates.
Does SEI EXCHANGE TRADED FDS SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large stock pay dividends?
SEI EXCHANGE TRADED FDS SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large is currently valued at 34.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.47% and USD. View the chart live to track SELV movements.
How to buy SELV stock?
You can buy SEI EXCHANGE TRADED FDS SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large shares at the current price of 34.82. Orders are usually placed near 34.82 or 35.12, while 8 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow SELV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SELV stock?
Investing in SEI EXCHANGE TRADED FDS SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large involves considering the yearly range 31.90 - 34.85 and current price 34.82. Many compare 0.93% and 2.80% before placing orders at 34.82 or 35.12. Explore the SELV price chart live with daily changes.
What are SEI EXCHANGE TRADED FDS SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large stock highest prices?
The highest price of SEI EXCHANGE TRADED FDS SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large in the past year was 34.85. Within 31.90 - 34.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track SEI EXCHANGE TRADED FDS SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large performance using the live chart.
What are SEI EXCHANGE TRADED FDS SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SEI EXCHANGE TRADED FDS SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large (SELV) over the year was 31.90. Comparing it with the current 34.82 and 31.90 - 34.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SELV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SELV stock split?
SEI EXCHANGE TRADED FDS SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.80, and 4.47% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.80
- Open
- 34.80
- Bid
- 34.82
- Ask
- 35.12
- Low
- 34.80
- High
- 34.85
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 0.93%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.80%
- Year Change
- 4.47%