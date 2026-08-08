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SEIE: SEI Select International Equity ETF
SEIE exchange rate has changed by 1.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.09 and at a high of 37.25.
Follow SEI Select International Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SEIE stock price today?
SEI Select International Equity ETF stock is priced at 37.22 today. It trades within 37.09 - 37.25, yesterday's close was 36.76, and trading volume reached 226. The live price chart of SEIE shows these updates.
Does SEI Select International Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
SEI Select International Equity ETF is currently valued at 37.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.13% and USD. View the chart live to track SEIE movements.
How to buy SEIE stock?
You can buy SEI Select International Equity ETF shares at the current price of 37.22. Orders are usually placed near 37.22 or 37.52, while 226 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow SEIE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SEIE stock?
Investing in SEI Select International Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.34 - 37.25 and current price 37.22. Many compare 2.25% and 6.83% before placing orders at 37.22 or 37.52. Explore the SEIE price chart live with daily changes.
What are SEI Select International Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SEI Select International Equity ETF in the past year was 37.25. Within 31.34 - 37.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track SEI Select International Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SEI Select International Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) over the year was 31.34. Comparing it with the current 37.22 and 31.34 - 37.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SEIE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SEIE stock split?
SEI Select International Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.76, and 6.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.76
- Open
- 37.18
- Bid
- 37.22
- Ask
- 37.52
- Low
- 37.09
- High
- 37.25
- Volume
- 226
- Daily Change
- 1.25%
- Month Change
- 2.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.83%
- Year Change
- 6.13%