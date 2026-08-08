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SEF: ProShares Short Financials
SEF exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.31 and at a high of 29.32.
Follow ProShares Short Financials dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SEF stock price today?
ProShares Short Financials stock is priced at 29.31 today. It trades within 29.31 - 29.32, yesterday's close was 29.23, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of SEF shows these updates.
Does ProShares Short Financials stock pay dividends?
ProShares Short Financials is currently valued at 29.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.45% and USD. View the chart live to track SEF movements.
How to buy SEF stock?
You can buy ProShares Short Financials shares at the current price of 29.31. Orders are usually placed near 29.31 or 29.61, while 3 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow SEF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SEF stock?
Investing in ProShares Short Financials involves considering the yearly range 29.11 - 35.26 and current price 29.31. Many compare -0.27% and -12.25% before placing orders at 29.31 or 29.61. Explore the SEF price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Short Financials stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Short Financials in the past year was 35.26. Within 29.11 - 35.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Short Financials performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Short Financials stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Short Financials (SEF) over the year was 29.11. Comparing it with the current 29.31 and 29.11 - 35.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SEF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SEF stock split?
ProShares Short Financials has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.23, and -9.45% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.23
- Open
- 29.32
- Bid
- 29.31
- Ask
- 29.61
- Low
- 29.31
- High
- 29.32
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- -0.27%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.25%
- Year Change
- -9.45%