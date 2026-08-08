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SEEM: SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF
SEEM exchange rate has changed by 0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.23 and at a high of 38.56.
Follow SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SEEM stock price today?
SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock is priced at 38.46 today. It trades within 38.23 - 38.56, yesterday's close was 38.12, and trading volume reached 103. The live price chart of SEEM shows these updates.
Does SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF is currently valued at 38.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.57% and USD. View the chart live to track SEEM movements.
How to buy SEEM stock?
You can buy SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF shares at the current price of 38.46. Orders are usually placed near 38.46 or 38.76, while 103 and -0.26% show market activity. Follow SEEM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SEEM stock?
Investing in SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.50 - 41.79 and current price 38.46. Many compare 2.64% and 8.64% before placing orders at 38.46 or 38.76. Explore the SEEM price chart live with daily changes.
What are SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the past year was 41.79. Within 31.50 - 41.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SEEM) over the year was 31.50. Comparing it with the current 38.46 and 31.50 - 41.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SEEM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SEEM stock split?
SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.12, and 9.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.12
- Open
- 38.56
- Bid
- 38.46
- Ask
- 38.76
- Low
- 38.23
- High
- 38.56
- Volume
- 103
- Daily Change
- 0.89%
- Month Change
- 2.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.64%
- Year Change
- 9.57%