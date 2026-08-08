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SECR: NYLI MacKay Securitized Income ETF
SECR exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.09 and at a high of 25.14.
Follow NYLI MacKay Securitized Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SECR stock price today?
NYLI MacKay Securitized Income ETF stock is priced at 25.11 today. It trades within 25.09 - 25.14, yesterday's close was 25.13, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of SECR shows these updates.
Does NYLI MacKay Securitized Income ETF stock pay dividends?
NYLI MacKay Securitized Income ETF is currently valued at 25.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.76% and USD. View the chart live to track SECR movements.
How to buy SECR stock?
You can buy NYLI MacKay Securitized Income ETF shares at the current price of 25.11. Orders are usually placed near 25.11 or 25.41, while 4 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow SECR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SECR stock?
Investing in NYLI MacKay Securitized Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.93 - 26.20 and current price 25.11. Many compare 0.24% and -3.90% before placing orders at 25.11 or 25.41. Explore the SECR price chart live with daily changes.
What are NYLI MacKay Securitized Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of NYLI MacKay Securitized Income ETF in the past year was 26.20. Within 24.93 - 26.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track NYLI MacKay Securitized Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are NYLI MacKay Securitized Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NYLI MacKay Securitized Income ETF (SECR) over the year was 24.93. Comparing it with the current 25.11 and 24.93 - 26.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SECR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SECR stock split?
NYLI MacKay Securitized Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.13, and -3.76% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.13
- Open
- 25.14
- Bid
- 25.11
- Ask
- 25.41
- Low
- 25.09
- High
- 25.14
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.24%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.90%
- Year Change
- -3.76%