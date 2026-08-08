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SDTY: YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
SDTY exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.69 and at a high of 41.93.
Follow YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SDTY stock price today?
YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock is priced at 41.92 today. It trades within 41.69 - 41.93, yesterday's close was 41.75, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of SDTY shows these updates.
Does YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF is currently valued at 41.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.96% and USD. View the chart live to track SDTY movements.
How to buy SDTY stock?
You can buy YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 41.92. Orders are usually placed near 41.92 or 42.22, while 30 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow SDTY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SDTY stock?
Investing in YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 39.07 - 43.44 and current price 41.92. Many compare 1.26% and -1.13% before placing orders at 41.92 or 42.22. Explore the SDTY price chart live with daily changes.
What are YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF in the past year was 43.44. Within 39.07 - 43.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (SDTY) over the year was 39.07. Comparing it with the current 41.92 and 39.07 - 43.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SDTY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SDTY stock split?
YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.75, and -2.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.75
- Open
- 41.90
- Bid
- 41.92
- Ask
- 42.22
- Low
- 41.69
- High
- 41.93
- Volume
- 30
- Daily Change
- 0.41%
- Month Change
- 1.26%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.13%
- Year Change
- -2.96%