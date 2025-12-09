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SDP: ProShares UltraShort Utilities
SDP exchange rate has changed by -1.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.11 and at a high of 23.73.
Follow ProShares UltraShort Utilities dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SDP News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SDP stock price today?
ProShares UltraShort Utilities stock is priced at 23.32 today. It trades within 23.11 - 23.73, yesterday's close was 23.60, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of SDP shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraShort Utilities stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraShort Utilities is currently valued at 23.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 115.23% and USD. View the chart live to track SDP movements.
How to buy SDP stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraShort Utilities shares at the current price of 23.32. Orders are usually placed near 23.32 or 23.62, while 19 and -1.73% show market activity. Follow SDP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SDP stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraShort Utilities involves considering the yearly range 9.89 - 24.29 and current price 23.32. Many compare 3.69% and 130.43% before placing orders at 23.32 or 23.62. Explore the SDP price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraShort Utilities stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraShort Utilities in the past year was 24.29. Within 9.89 - 24.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort Utilities performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraShort Utilities stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort Utilities (SDP) over the year was 9.89. Comparing it with the current 23.32 and 9.89 - 24.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SDP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SDP stock split?
ProShares UltraShort Utilities has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.60, and 115.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.60
- Open
- 23.73
- Bid
- 23.32
- Ask
- 23.62
- Low
- 23.11
- High
- 23.73
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- -1.19%
- Month Change
- 3.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 130.43%
- Year Change
- 115.23%