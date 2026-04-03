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SDIV: Global X SuperDividend ETF
SDIV exchange rate has changed by 1.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.68 and at a high of 24.83.
Follow Global X SuperDividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SDIV News
- Guide to High Dividend-Paying ETFs
- Global PMI Data Point To Sustained Manufacturing Spurt In July, Momentum Slows High Prices
- Behind The Index: How Only 1 In 8 Of 35,000 Stocks Makes It Into FTSE All-World Index
- Global Wealth Research - July 2026
- JPMorgan CEO Flags Market Risks: Time to Buy High-Dividend ETFs?
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Focus on Income-Producing ETFs for Retirement: Here's Why
- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Global Growth Hits Highest Since February Amid Strengthening Service Sector Expansion
- Global PMI Shows Sustained Manufacturing Growth Surge, But Future Optimism Fades
- Global Exports Downturn Deepens In May As War Hits Trade In Services
- Consumer Service Providers Suffer Sharpest Hit Of All Business Sectors Since War Outbreak
- S&P Global Services PMI: Slower Expansion In May
- Will Iran Peace Talks Hit a Roadblock? ETFs to Play
- Markets Rally As IPO Momentum Builds
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- CIO Weekly: Japan Shows Resilience
- Equity Outlook Q2 2026: Global Growth Holds Firm As Geopolitical Risk Simmers
- Crisis In Transit: War’s Economic Fallout Is Only Beginning
- 3 High-Yield Dividend ETFs Paying 9%+ in Passive Income - TipRanks.com
- Capturing Consistent Return Streams In Capricious Equity Markets
- ORR: A Hedge Fund In ETF Clothing, Convincing Buy Opportunity (NASDAQ:ORR)
- Global PMI Shows Manufacturing Resilience Tested Amid Surging Prices & Supply Chain Delays
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SDIV stock price today?
Global X SuperDividend ETF stock is priced at 24.81 today. It trades within 24.68 - 24.83, yesterday's close was 24.54, and trading volume reached 390. The live price chart of SDIV shows these updates.
Does Global X SuperDividend ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X SuperDividend ETF is currently valued at 24.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.86% and USD. View the chart live to track SDIV movements.
How to buy SDIV stock?
You can buy Global X SuperDividend ETF shares at the current price of 24.81. Orders are usually placed near 24.81 or 25.11, while 390 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow SDIV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SDIV stock?
Investing in Global X SuperDividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.91 - 26.44 and current price 24.81. Many compare -0.36% and -4.76% before placing orders at 24.81 or 25.11. Explore the SDIV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X SuperDividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the past year was 26.44. Within 22.91 - 26.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X SuperDividend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X SuperDividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) over the year was 22.91. Comparing it with the current 24.81 and 22.91 - 26.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SDIV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SDIV stock split?
Global X SuperDividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.54, and 4.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.54
- Open
- 24.79
- Bid
- 24.81
- Ask
- 25.11
- Low
- 24.68
- High
- 24.83
- Volume
- 390
- Daily Change
- 1.10%
- Month Change
- -0.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.76%
- Year Change
- 4.86%