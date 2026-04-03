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SDIV: Global X SuperDividend ETF

24.81 USD 0.27 (1.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SDIV exchange rate has changed by 1.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.68 and at a high of 24.83.

Follow Global X SuperDividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SDIV News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SDIV stock price today?

Global X SuperDividend ETF stock is priced at 24.81 today. It trades within 24.68 - 24.83, yesterday's close was 24.54, and trading volume reached 390. The live price chart of SDIV shows these updates.

Does Global X SuperDividend ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X SuperDividend ETF is currently valued at 24.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.86% and USD. View the chart live to track SDIV movements.

How to buy SDIV stock?

You can buy Global X SuperDividend ETF shares at the current price of 24.81. Orders are usually placed near 24.81 or 25.11, while 390 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow SDIV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SDIV stock?

Investing in Global X SuperDividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.91 - 26.44 and current price 24.81. Many compare -0.36% and -4.76% before placing orders at 24.81 or 25.11. Explore the SDIV price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X SuperDividend ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the past year was 26.44. Within 22.91 - 26.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X SuperDividend ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X SuperDividend ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) over the year was 22.91. Comparing it with the current 24.81 and 22.91 - 26.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SDIV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SDIV stock split?

Global X SuperDividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.54, and 4.86% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
24.68 24.83
Year Range
22.91 26.44
Previous Close
24.54
Open
24.79
Bid
24.81
Ask
25.11
Low
24.68
High
24.83
Volume
390
Daily Change
1.10%
Month Change
-0.36%
6 Months Change
-4.76%
Year Change
4.86%
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