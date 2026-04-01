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SDG: iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

92.12 USD 1.28 (1.41%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SDG exchange rate has changed by 1.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 91.75 and at a high of 92.12.

Follow iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SDG News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SDG stock price today?

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF stock is priced at 92.12 today. It trades within 91.75 - 92.12, yesterday's close was 90.84, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of SDG shows these updates.

Does iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF is currently valued at 92.12. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.19% and USD. View the chart live to track SDG movements.

How to buy SDG stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF shares at the current price of 92.12. Orders are usually placed near 92.12 or 92.42, while 11 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow SDG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SDG stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF involves considering the yearly range 79.77 - 92.90 and current price 92.12. Many compare 3.17% and 7.32% before placing orders at 92.12 or 92.42. Explore the SDG price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the past year was 92.90. Within 79.77 - 92.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 90.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (SDG) over the year was 79.77. Comparing it with the current 92.12 and 79.77 - 92.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SDG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SDG stock split?

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 90.84, and 15.19% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
91.75 92.12
Year Range
79.77 92.90
Previous Close
90.84
Open
92.08
Bid
92.12
Ask
92.42
Low
91.75
High
92.12
Volume
11
Daily Change
1.41%
Month Change
3.17%
6 Months Change
7.32%
Year Change
15.19%
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