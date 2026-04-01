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SDG: iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF
SDG exchange rate has changed by 1.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 91.75 and at a high of 92.12.
Follow iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SDG News
- Global PMI Data Point To Sustained Manufacturing Spurt In July, Momentum Slows High Prices
- Behind The Index: How Only 1 In 8 Of 35,000 Stocks Makes It Into FTSE All-World Index
- Sustainable Investment Insights - Bi-Annual Report: July 2026
- Global Wealth Research - July 2026
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Global Growth Hits Highest Since February Amid Strengthening Service Sector Expansion
- Global PMI Shows Sustained Manufacturing Growth Surge, But Future Optimism Fades
- Global Exports Downturn Deepens In May As War Hits Trade In Services
- Consumer Service Providers Suffer Sharpest Hit Of All Business Sectors Since War Outbreak
- S&P Global Services PMI: Slower Expansion In May
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Markets Rally As IPO Momentum Builds
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q2 2026: Beyond The Conflict
- CIO Weekly: Japan Shows Resilience
- Equity Outlook Q2 2026: Global Growth Holds Firm As Geopolitical Risk Simmers
- The More Things Change, The More They Remain The Same
- Crisis In Transit: War’s Economic Fallout Is Only Beginning
- Capturing Consistent Return Streams In Capricious Equity Markets
- Global PMI Shows Manufacturing Resilience Tested Amid Surging Prices & Supply Chain Delays
- Global Manufacturers Report Safety Stock Building As War Stokes Supply And Price Concerns
- Blended Finance: Bridging The Sustainability Funding Gap
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SDG stock price today?
iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF stock is priced at 92.12 today. It trades within 91.75 - 92.12, yesterday's close was 90.84, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of SDG shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF is currently valued at 92.12. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.19% and USD. View the chart live to track SDG movements.
How to buy SDG stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF shares at the current price of 92.12. Orders are usually placed near 92.12 or 92.42, while 11 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow SDG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SDG stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF involves considering the yearly range 79.77 - 92.90 and current price 92.12. Many compare 3.17% and 7.32% before placing orders at 92.12 or 92.42. Explore the SDG price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the past year was 92.90. Within 79.77 - 92.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 90.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (SDG) over the year was 79.77. Comparing it with the current 92.12 and 79.77 - 92.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SDG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SDG stock split?
iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 90.84, and 15.19% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 90.84
- Open
- 92.08
- Bid
- 92.12
- Ask
- 92.42
- Low
- 91.75
- High
- 92.12
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 1.41%
- Month Change
- 3.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.32%
- Year Change
- 15.19%