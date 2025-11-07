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SDEM: Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF
SDEM exchange rate has changed by -0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.10 and at a high of 33.17.
Follow Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SDEM News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SDEM stock price today?
Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock is priced at 33.12 today. It trades within 33.10 - 33.17, yesterday's close was 33.14, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of SDEM shows these updates.
Does Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF is currently valued at 33.12. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.88% and USD. View the chart live to track SDEM movements.
How to buy SDEM stock?
You can buy Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF shares at the current price of 33.12. Orders are usually placed near 33.12 or 33.42, while 3 and -0.15% show market activity. Follow SDEM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SDEM stock?
Investing in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.08 - 34.14 and current price 33.12. Many compare -0.57% and -0.15% before placing orders at 33.12 or 33.42. Explore the SDEM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF in the past year was 34.14. Within 27.08 - 34.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) over the year was 27.08. Comparing it with the current 33.12 and 27.08 - 34.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SDEM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SDEM stock split?
Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.14, and 18.88% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.14
- Open
- 33.17
- Bid
- 33.12
- Ask
- 33.42
- Low
- 33.10
- High
- 33.17
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -0.06%
- Month Change
- -0.57%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.15%
- Year Change
- 18.88%