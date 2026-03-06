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SDCI: USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund
SDCI exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.51 and at a high of 28.68.
Follow USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SDCI News
- Commodities: Oil Drops Amid Renewed Peace Deal Hopes
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Commodities: Oil Rises As Middle East Tensions Reignite
- Greg Sharenow On Structural Changes In The Commodity Complex
- SDCI: Downgrading To Hold As The War Premium Evaporates (NYSEARCA:SDCI)
- Oil Dips On Diplomacy, But Supply Risks Still Linger
- Stock-Bond Dynamics May Be In Flux, But Global Diversification Proved Its Worth In 2026
- The U.S. And Iran Reach Tentative Deal To End Hostilities, But Risks Remain
- Commodities: Dwindling Oil Inventories Leave Market Increasingly Vulnerable
- Commodities: Mixed U.S.-Iran Messages Leave Oil Seesawing
- The Stagflation Narrative: What Doomers Get Wrong (Part 2)
- Performance Insights - April 2026
- Asset Allocation Insights - March 2026
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q2 2026: Beyond The Conflict
- The Bullish Case For Commodities Remains Intact
- What’s Really Moving Commodity Markets In 2026?
- Interest Rate Rethink As Middle East Conflict Continues
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Only Free Lunch In Investing
- Fund Flows In Focus: Investors Eye Commodity ETFs Amid Middle East Conflict
- Mideast Shock Fuels Investing Themes
- Layered Uncertainty: Conflict, Credit Stress, And AI
- Keeping Long-Term Perspective As The Iran Conflict Continues
- Asset Allocation: Does Middle East Conflict Change The Calculus?
- Geopolitics And The Markets: Positioning For Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SDCI stock price today?
USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund stock is priced at 28.53 today. It trades within 28.51 - 28.68, yesterday's close was 28.48, and trading volume reached 154. The live price chart of SDCI shows these updates.
Does USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund stock pay dividends?
USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund is currently valued at 28.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.04% and USD. View the chart live to track SDCI movements.
How to buy SDCI stock?
You can buy USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund shares at the current price of 28.53. Orders are usually placed near 28.53 or 28.83, while 154 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SDCI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SDCI stock?
Investing in USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund involves considering the yearly range 21.97 - 29.52 and current price 28.53. Many compare 0.46% and 14.95% before placing orders at 28.53 or 28.83. Explore the SDCI price chart live with daily changes.
What are USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund in the past year was 29.52. Within 21.97 - 29.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund performance using the live chart.
What are USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund (SDCI) over the year was 21.97. Comparing it with the current 28.53 and 21.97 - 29.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SDCI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SDCI stock split?
USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.48, and 24.04% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.48
- Open
- 28.53
- Bid
- 28.53
- Ask
- 28.83
- Low
- 28.51
- High
- 28.68
- Volume
- 154
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- 0.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.95%
- Year Change
- 24.04%