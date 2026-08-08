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SCZM: Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd
SCZM exchange rate has changed by 5.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.15 and at a high of 8.61.
Follow Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCZM stock price today?
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd stock is priced at 8.40 today. It trades within 8.15 - 8.61, yesterday's close was 7.97, and trading volume reached 961. The live price chart of SCZM shows these updates.
Does Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd stock pay dividends?
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd is currently valued at 8.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -34.63% and USD. View the chart live to track SCZM movements.
How to buy SCZM stock?
You can buy Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd shares at the current price of 8.40. Orders are usually placed near 8.40 or 8.70, while 961 and -0.71% show market activity. Follow SCZM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCZM stock?
Investing in Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd involves considering the yearly range 5.61 - 17.61 and current price 8.40. Many compare 31.46% and -32.85% before placing orders at 8.40 or 8.70. Explore the SCZM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd in the past year was 17.61. Within 5.61 - 17.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd (SCZM) over the year was 5.61. Comparing it with the current 8.40 and 5.61 - 17.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCZM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCZM stock split?
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.97, and -34.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 7.97
- Open
- 8.46
- Bid
- 8.40
- Ask
- 8.70
- Low
- 8.15
- High
- 8.61
- Volume
- 961
- Daily Change
- 5.40%
- Month Change
- 31.46%
- 6 Months Change
- -32.85%
- Year Change
- -34.63%