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SCUS: Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF
SCUS exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.13 and at a high of 25.14.
Follow Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCUS stock price today?
Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF stock is priced at 25.14 today. It trades within 25.13 - 25.14, yesterday's close was 25.12, and trading volume reached 89. The live price chart of SCUS shows these updates.
Does Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF is currently valued at 25.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.36% and USD. View the chart live to track SCUS movements.
How to buy SCUS stock?
You can buy Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF shares at the current price of 25.14. Orders are usually placed near 25.14 or 25.44, while 89 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SCUS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCUS stock?
Investing in Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.10 - 25.28 and current price 25.14. Many compare 0.16% and -0.20% before placing orders at 25.14 or 25.44. Explore the SCUS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF in the past year was 25.28. Within 25.10 - 25.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF (SCUS) over the year was 25.10. Comparing it with the current 25.14 and 25.10 - 25.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCUS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCUS stock split?
Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.12, and -0.36% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.12
- Open
- 25.14
- Bid
- 25.14
- Ask
- 25.44
- Low
- 25.13
- High
- 25.14
- Volume
- 89
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.16%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.20%
- Year Change
- -0.36%