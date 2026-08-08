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SCOW: Pacer S&P SmallCap 600 Quality FCF Aristocrats ETF
SCOW exchange rate has changed by -1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.32 and at a high of 23.32.
Follow Pacer S&P SmallCap 600 Quality FCF Aristocrats ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCOW stock price today?
Pacer S&P SmallCap 600 Quality FCF Aristocrats ETF stock is priced at 23.32 today. It trades within 23.32 - 23.32, yesterday's close was 23.57, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of SCOW shows these updates.
Does Pacer S&P SmallCap 600 Quality FCF Aristocrats ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacer S&P SmallCap 600 Quality FCF Aristocrats ETF is currently valued at 23.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.72% and USD. View the chart live to track SCOW movements.
How to buy SCOW stock?
You can buy Pacer S&P SmallCap 600 Quality FCF Aristocrats ETF shares at the current price of 23.32. Orders are usually placed near 23.32 or 23.62, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SCOW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCOW stock?
Investing in Pacer S&P SmallCap 600 Quality FCF Aristocrats ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.97 - 23.57 and current price 23.32. Many compare 0.87% and 17.83% before placing orders at 23.32 or 23.62. Explore the SCOW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacer S&P SmallCap 600 Quality FCF Aristocrats ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacer S&P SmallCap 600 Quality FCF Aristocrats ETF in the past year was 23.57. Within 18.97 - 23.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer S&P SmallCap 600 Quality FCF Aristocrats ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacer S&P SmallCap 600 Quality FCF Aristocrats ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacer S&P SmallCap 600 Quality FCF Aristocrats ETF (SCOW) over the year was 18.97. Comparing it with the current 23.32 and 18.97 - 23.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCOW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCOW stock split?
Pacer S&P SmallCap 600 Quality FCF Aristocrats ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.57, and 16.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.57
- Open
- 23.32
- Bid
- 23.32
- Ask
- 23.62
- Low
- 23.32
- High
- 23.32
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -1.06%
- Month Change
- 0.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.83%
- Year Change
- 16.72%