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SCMB: Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Municipal Bond ETF
SCMB exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.37 and at a high of 25.42.
Follow Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Municipal Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCMB stock price today?
Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Municipal Bond ETF stock is priced at 25.41 today. It trades within 25.37 - 25.42, yesterday's close was 25.33, and trading volume reached 1327. The live price chart of SCMB shows these updates.
Does Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Municipal Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Municipal Bond ETF is currently valued at 25.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.46% and USD. View the chart live to track SCMB movements.
How to buy SCMB stock?
You can buy Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Municipal Bond ETF shares at the current price of 25.41. Orders are usually placed near 25.41 or 25.71, while 1327 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow SCMB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCMB stock?
Investing in Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Municipal Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.19 - 26.20 and current price 25.41. Many compare 0.63% and -2.53% before placing orders at 25.41 or 25.71. Explore the SCMB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Municipal Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the past year was 26.20. Within 25.19 - 26.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Municipal Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Municipal Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) over the year was 25.19. Comparing it with the current 25.41 and 25.19 - 26.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCMB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCMB stock split?
Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.33, and -2.46% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.33
- Open
- 25.42
- Bid
- 25.41
- Ask
- 25.71
- Low
- 25.37
- High
- 25.42
- Volume
- 1.327 K
- Daily Change
- 0.32%
- Month Change
- 0.63%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.53%
- Year Change
- -2.46%