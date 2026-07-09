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SCJ: iShares MSCI Japan Sm Cap
SCJ exchange rate has changed by 0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 109.11 and at a high of 109.55.
Follow iShares MSCI Japan Sm Cap dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCJ News
- Global PMI Shows Inflation Rates Remaining Elevated Amid Rising Demand For Services
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Takaichi Aims to Stimulate Economy With Food Tax Cut: Japanese ETFs at Play
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Why US-Japan Joint Intervention To Prop Up The Yen? Fear Of Treasury Yields Blowing Out.
- Japan and U.S. Join Hands to Support the Yen: ETFs to Benefit
- Bank of Japan Leaves Rates At 1.00% With No Surprises
- Bank of Japan Preview: The Slow Path To Higher Rates
- Flash PMIs Signal Faster Growth Across Developed Economies, Price Concerns Cloud Outlook
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- Japan Flash PMI Signals Strongest Manufacturing Output Growth Since 2014
- Flash PMI Surveys To Help Assess Ongoing War Impact
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Economies Central To AI Development Drive Global Manufacturing Growth
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
- Opening The Aperture On Global Investing
- Global Goods Trade Falls For Second Month In June As Boost From Inventory Building Fades
- Japan Bonds Tell Global Repricing Story
- World Markets Watchlist: July 13, 2026
- Spotting Market Bubbles: Why History Says It’s Nearly Impossible
- Weekly Commentary: Currency Pegs And Carry Trades
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- Assessing Rate Hike Pressures For Japan And South Korea
- Oil Prices Still Offer Relief For Asia, But No Policy Pivot
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCJ stock price today?
iShares MSCI Japan Sm Cap stock is priced at 109.55 today. It trades within 109.11 - 109.55, yesterday's close was 108.58, and trading volume reached 97. The live price chart of SCJ shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI Japan Sm Cap stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI Japan Sm Cap is currently valued at 109.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.61% and USD. View the chart live to track SCJ movements.
How to buy SCJ stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI Japan Sm Cap shares at the current price of 109.55. Orders are usually placed near 109.55 or 109.85, while 97 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow SCJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCJ stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI Japan Sm Cap involves considering the yearly range 88.08 - 109.67 and current price 109.55. Many compare 3.69% and 5.44% before placing orders at 109.55 or 109.85. Explore the SCJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI Japan Sm Cap stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI Japan Sm Cap in the past year was 109.67. Within 88.08 - 109.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 108.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Japan Sm Cap performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI Japan Sm Cap stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI Japan Sm Cap (SCJ) over the year was 88.08. Comparing it with the current 109.55 and 88.08 - 109.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCJ stock split?
iShares MSCI Japan Sm Cap has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 108.58, and 21.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 108.58
- Open
- 109.50
- Bid
- 109.55
- Ask
- 109.85
- Low
- 109.11
- High
- 109.55
- Volume
- 97
- Daily Change
- 0.89%
- Month Change
- 3.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.44%
- Year Change
- 21.61%