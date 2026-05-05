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SCHZ: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF
SCHZ exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.78 and at a high of 22.90.
Follow Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCHZ News
- 4 Bond ETFs Worth Buying Following the $300B Surge in H1'26
- Central Banks Hold Steady As Semiconductor Volatility Returns
- Why Markets May Be Second-Guessing The U.S. Fed
- Why Global Bonds Matter Now
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Market Outlook: Getting Serious In Summer Markets
- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
- Mountain, Cliff, Or Ocean
- July Market Digest
- Inflation And Investing: What Sticky Prices Mean For Portfolios Today
- A Sturdier Foundation For Uncertain Markets
- Rupture And Resilience
- The Need For A New Portfolio Approach
- AI Financing Needs Do Not Override Cyclical Drivers Of Yield
- CIO Weekly: In Search Of Breadth
- Energy Shocks, Rising Yields, And The Case For Bonds
- Investors are rushing to buy TIPS ETFs to beat inflation. They could end up losing.
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- The Top Retirement Trends That Are Reshaping Investing, Income And Longevity
- Many Trends Within The Same Market - Weekly Blog # 941
- Do Bonds Still Serve As A Traditional Diversifier For Equities?
- Harder Questions: Neuberger CEO George Walker On Private Credit, AI, And Active Ownership
- May Market Digest
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCHZ stock price today?
Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF stock is priced at 22.82 today. It trades within 22.78 - 22.90, yesterday's close was 22.76, and trading volume reached 927. The live price chart of SCHZ shows these updates.
Does Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF is currently valued at 22.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.34% and USD. View the chart live to track SCHZ movements.
How to buy SCHZ stock?
You can buy Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 22.82. Orders are usually placed near 22.82 or 23.12, while 927 and -0.31% show market activity. Follow SCHZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCHZ stock?
Investing in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.69 - 23.73 and current price 22.82. Many compare 0.48% and -3.26% before placing orders at 22.82 or 23.12. Explore the SCHZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF in the past year was 23.73. Within 22.69 - 23.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) over the year was 22.69. Comparing it with the current 22.82 and 22.69 - 23.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCHZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCHZ stock split?
Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.76, and -1.34% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.76
- Open
- 22.89
- Bid
- 22.82
- Ask
- 23.12
- Low
- 22.78
- High
- 22.90
- Volume
- 927
- Daily Change
- 0.26%
- Month Change
- 0.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.26%
- Year Change
- -1.34%