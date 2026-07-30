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SCHQ: Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
SCHQ exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.03 and at a high of 30.15.
Follow Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCHQ News
- August Perspective
- Rate Hikes Are A Plus For Banks, With An Asterisk
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
- Why US-Japan Joint Intervention To Prop Up The Yen? Fear Of Treasury Yields Blowing Out.
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- New Month Kicks Off On The Upside
- More Unbelievable
- Bonds In Your Portfolio: Why Ditching Them Is The Wrong Move
- CIO Weekly: The Rising Threat Of Real Yields
- Rates Spark: Rates Are Seeking New Levels To Settle
- Treasury Yields Snapshot: July 31, 2026
- The Federal Reserve: A Question Of Credibility
- The Bond Vigilantes Come For Kevin
- A Swing And A Miss
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- July FOMC Meeting: A Cautious Hold With Credibility Implications
- Chart Of The Day: The 'No Confidence' Trade - And What Comes Next
- Rates Spark: Recalibrating Rate Assumptions
- Markets Rebound After Fed-Induced Rout
- Information Timing And Release: The Gaming Of Guidance
- Stocks Tank, Long-Term Treasury Yields Jump After Warsh Starts Talking
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCHQ stock price today?
Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock is priced at 30.10 today. It trades within 30.03 - 30.15, yesterday's close was 30.03, and trading volume reached 403. The live price chart of SCHQ shows these updates.
Does Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock pay dividends?
Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF is currently valued at 30.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.25% and USD. View the chart live to track SCHQ movements.
How to buy SCHQ stock?
You can buy Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF shares at the current price of 30.10. Orders are usually placed near 30.10 or 30.40, while 403 and -0.13% show market activity. Follow SCHQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCHQ stock?
Investing in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.82 - 33.18 and current price 30.10. Many compare 0.60% and -7.58% before placing orders at 30.10 or 30.40. Explore the SCHQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the past year was 33.18. Within 29.82 - 33.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) over the year was 29.82. Comparing it with the current 30.10 and 29.82 - 33.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCHQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCHQ stock split?
Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.03, and -3.25% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.03
- Open
- 30.14
- Bid
- 30.10
- Ask
- 30.40
- Low
- 30.03
- High
- 30.15
- Volume
- 403
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- 0.60%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.58%
- Year Change
- -3.25%