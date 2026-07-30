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SCHQ: Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

30.10 USD 0.07 (0.23%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SCHQ exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.03 and at a high of 30.15.

Follow Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
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SCHQ News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SCHQ stock price today?

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock is priced at 30.10 today. It trades within 30.03 - 30.15, yesterday's close was 30.03, and trading volume reached 403. The live price chart of SCHQ shows these updates.

Does Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock pay dividends?

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF is currently valued at 30.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.25% and USD. View the chart live to track SCHQ movements.

How to buy SCHQ stock?

You can buy Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF shares at the current price of 30.10. Orders are usually placed near 30.10 or 30.40, while 403 and -0.13% show market activity. Follow SCHQ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SCHQ stock?

Investing in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.82 - 33.18 and current price 30.10. Many compare 0.60% and -7.58% before placing orders at 30.10 or 30.40. Explore the SCHQ price chart live with daily changes.

What are Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the past year was 33.18. Within 29.82 - 33.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) over the year was 29.82. Comparing it with the current 30.10 and 29.82 - 33.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCHQ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SCHQ stock split?

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.03, and -3.25% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
30.03 30.15
Year Range
29.82 33.18
Previous Close
30.03
Open
30.14
Bid
30.10
Ask
30.40
Low
30.03
High
30.15
Volume
403
Daily Change
0.23%
Month Change
0.60%
6 Months Change
-7.58%
Year Change
-3.25%
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