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SCHJ: Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF
SCHJ exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.50 and at a high of 24.53.
Follow Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCHJ stock price today?
Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 24.51 today. It trades within 24.50 - 24.53, yesterday's close was 24.47, and trading volume reached 164. The live price chart of SCHJ shows these updates.
Does Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 24.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.17% and USD. View the chart live to track SCHJ movements.
How to buy SCHJ stock?
You can buy Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 24.51. Orders are usually placed near 24.51 or 24.81, while 164 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow SCHJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCHJ stock?
Investing in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.44 - 25.05 and current price 24.51. Many compare 0.20% and -1.57% before placing orders at 24.51 or 24.81. Explore the SCHJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 25.05. Within 24.44 - 25.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) over the year was 24.44. Comparing it with the current 24.51 and 24.44 - 25.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCHJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCHJ stock split?
Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.47, and -1.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.47
- Open
- 24.52
- Bid
- 24.51
- Ask
- 24.81
- Low
- 24.50
- High
- 24.53
- Volume
- 164
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 0.20%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.57%
- Year Change
- -1.17%