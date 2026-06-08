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SCHI: Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

22.29 USD 0.04 (0.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SCHI exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.27 and at a high of 22.33.

Follow Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SCHI News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SCHI stock price today?

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 22.29 today. It trades within 22.27 - 22.33, yesterday's close was 22.25, and trading volume reached 613. The live price chart of SCHI shows these updates.

Does Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 22.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.85% and USD. View the chart live to track SCHI movements.

How to buy SCHI stock?

You can buy Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 22.29. Orders are usually placed near 22.29 or 22.59, while 613 and -0.18% show market activity. Follow SCHI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SCHI stock?

Investing in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.19 - 23.27 and current price 22.29. Many compare 0.45% and -3.30% before placing orders at 22.29 or 22.59. Explore the SCHI price chart live with daily changes.

What are Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 23.27. Within 22.19 - 23.27, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) over the year was 22.19. Comparing it with the current 22.29 and 22.19 - 23.27 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCHI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SCHI stock split?

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.25, and -1.85% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
22.27 22.33
Year Range
22.19 23.27
Previous Close
22.25
Open
22.33
Bid
22.29
Ask
22.59
Low
22.27
High
22.33
Volume
613
Daily Change
0.18%
Month Change
0.45%
6 Months Change
-3.30%
Year Change
-1.85%
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