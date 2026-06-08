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SCHI: Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF
SCHI exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.27 and at a high of 22.33.
Follow Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCHI News
- AI Borrowing Reshapes The Bond Market
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- Insurance Midyear Outlook: Finding Value In Tight Markets
- Why Market Volatility May Be Part Of The Bull Case
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Old-Fashioned Bond Math For A New-Fashioned Fed
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- How SpaceX And AI Spending Are Reshaping Investment Grade Credit
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Full Picture: How Factors Work Together In Systematic Fixed Income
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Has The AI Trade Gone Too Far?
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- The Need For A New Portfolio Approach
- Our June Perspective
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCHI stock price today?
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 22.29 today. It trades within 22.27 - 22.33, yesterday's close was 22.25, and trading volume reached 613. The live price chart of SCHI shows these updates.
Does Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 22.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.85% and USD. View the chart live to track SCHI movements.
How to buy SCHI stock?
You can buy Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 22.29. Orders are usually placed near 22.29 or 22.59, while 613 and -0.18% show market activity. Follow SCHI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCHI stock?
Investing in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.19 - 23.27 and current price 22.29. Many compare 0.45% and -3.30% before placing orders at 22.29 or 22.59. Explore the SCHI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 23.27. Within 22.19 - 23.27, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) over the year was 22.19. Comparing it with the current 22.29 and 22.19 - 23.27 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCHI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCHI stock split?
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.25, and -1.85% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.25
- Open
- 22.33
- Bid
- 22.29
- Ask
- 22.59
- Low
- 22.27
- High
- 22.33
- Volume
- 613
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- 0.45%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.30%
- Year Change
- -1.85%