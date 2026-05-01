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SCHE: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF
SCHE exchange rate has changed by 0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.78 and at a high of 37.01.
Follow Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCHE News
- Emerging Asia (Ex China) Government Bonds Monthly – August 2026
- Seeking Steady Income In An Unsteady World
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Global Macro Outlook: Third Quarter 2026
- Fixed Income Midyear Outlook: 6 Ways To Put Volatility To Work
- Dollar Strength Shifts Case For EM
- Equity Market Outlook Q3 2026
- The Ghost Rally: What We See Really Driving Emerging Markets In 2026
- Emerging Markets: The New Engine Of Global Growth
- 2026 Midyear Outlook: World Disrupted? Resilience Endured
- The Speed Of Transmission: Cost Pass-Through In Emerging Vs. Developed Markets
- Moving From Measuring Markets To Measuring Real Economy: FTSE All-World GDP Adjusted Index
- Markets Rally As IPO Momentum Builds
- Beyond Macro: A Value Lens On Emerging Markets Equity
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- MEGA To SEGA: Why Seoul Beating Saxony Shows Just How Hard It Is To Diversify
- Record U.S. Stocks: Disconnect Or Not?
- Earnings Strength Keeps Us Risk-On
- Charts, Trends, And Top Trades With Parets And Strazza
- Performance Insights - April 2026
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCHE stock price today?
Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock is priced at 36.97 today. It trades within 36.78 - 37.01, yesterday's close was 36.63, and trading volume reached 1935. The live price chart of SCHE shows these updates.
Does Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF is currently valued at 36.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.61% and USD. View the chart live to track SCHE movements.
How to buy SCHE stock?
You can buy Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF shares at the current price of 36.97. Orders are usually placed near 36.97 or 37.27, while 1935 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow SCHE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCHE stock?
Investing in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.16 - 37.39 and current price 36.97. Many compare 2.67% and 7.04% before placing orders at 36.97 or 37.27. Explore the SCHE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the past year was 37.39. Within 31.16 - 37.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) over the year was 31.16. Comparing it with the current 36.97 and 31.16 - 37.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCHE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCHE stock split?
Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.63, and 18.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.63
- Open
- 36.99
- Bid
- 36.97
- Ask
- 37.27
- Low
- 36.78
- High
- 37.01
- Volume
- 1.935 K
- Daily Change
- 0.93%
- Month Change
- 2.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.04%
- Year Change
- 18.61%