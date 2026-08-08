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SCEP: Sterling Capital Hedged Equity Premium Income ETF
SCEP exchange rate has changed by 0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.55 and at a high of 25.66.
Follow Sterling Capital Hedged Equity Premium Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCEP stock price today?
Sterling Capital Hedged Equity Premium Income ETF stock is priced at 25.65 today. It trades within 25.55 - 25.66, yesterday's close was 25.52, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of SCEP shows these updates.
Does Sterling Capital Hedged Equity Premium Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Sterling Capital Hedged Equity Premium Income ETF is currently valued at 25.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.56% and USD. View the chart live to track SCEP movements.
How to buy SCEP stock?
You can buy Sterling Capital Hedged Equity Premium Income ETF shares at the current price of 25.65. Orders are usually placed near 25.65 or 25.95, while 30 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow SCEP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCEP stock?
Investing in Sterling Capital Hedged Equity Premium Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.13 - 25.93 and current price 25.65. Many compare 3.01% and 4.99% before placing orders at 25.65 or 25.95. Explore the SCEP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Sterling Capital Hedged Equity Premium Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Sterling Capital Hedged Equity Premium Income ETF in the past year was 25.93. Within 23.13 - 25.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sterling Capital Hedged Equity Premium Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Sterling Capital Hedged Equity Premium Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Sterling Capital Hedged Equity Premium Income ETF (SCEP) over the year was 23.13. Comparing it with the current 25.65 and 23.13 - 25.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCEP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCEP stock split?
Sterling Capital Hedged Equity Premium Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.52, and 2.56% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.52
- Open
- 25.57
- Bid
- 25.65
- Ask
- 25.95
- Low
- 25.55
- High
- 25.66
- Volume
- 30
- Daily Change
- 0.51%
- Month Change
- 3.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.99%
- Year Change
- 2.56%