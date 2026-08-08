- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SCDV: Bahl & Gaynor Small Cap Dividend ETF
SCDV exchange rate has changed by 0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.34 and at a high of 28.43.
Follow Bahl & Gaynor Small Cap Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCDV stock price today?
Bahl & Gaynor Small Cap Dividend ETF stock is priced at 28.42 today. It trades within 28.34 - 28.43, yesterday's close was 28.30, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of SCDV shows these updates.
Does Bahl & Gaynor Small Cap Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?
Bahl & Gaynor Small Cap Dividend ETF is currently valued at 28.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.97% and USD. View the chart live to track SCDV movements.
How to buy SCDV stock?
You can buy Bahl & Gaynor Small Cap Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 28.42. Orders are usually placed near 28.42 or 28.72, while 4 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow SCDV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCDV stock?
Investing in Bahl & Gaynor Small Cap Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.33 - 28.44 and current price 28.42. Many compare 1.65% and 5.18% before placing orders at 28.42 or 28.72. Explore the SCDV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bahl & Gaynor Small Cap Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bahl & Gaynor Small Cap Dividend ETF in the past year was 28.44. Within 24.33 - 28.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bahl & Gaynor Small Cap Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Bahl & Gaynor Small Cap Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bahl & Gaynor Small Cap Dividend ETF (SCDV) over the year was 24.33. Comparing it with the current 28.42 and 24.33 - 28.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCDV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCDV stock split?
Bahl & Gaynor Small Cap Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.30, and 3.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.30
- Open
- 28.43
- Bid
- 28.42
- Ask
- 28.72
- Low
- 28.34
- High
- 28.43
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.42%
- Month Change
- 1.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.18%
- Year Change
- 3.97%