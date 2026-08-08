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SCCR: Schwab Core Bond ETF
SCCR exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.14 and at a high of 25.19.
Follow Schwab Core Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCCR stock price today?
Schwab Core Bond ETF stock is priced at 25.18 today. It trades within 25.14 - 25.19, yesterday's close was 25.11, and trading volume reached 113. The live price chart of SCCR shows these updates.
Does Schwab Core Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Schwab Core Bond ETF is currently valued at 25.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.41% and USD. View the chart live to track SCCR movements.
How to buy SCCR stock?
You can buy Schwab Core Bond ETF shares at the current price of 25.18. Orders are usually placed near 25.18 or 25.48, while 113 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow SCCR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCCR stock?
Investing in Schwab Core Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.05 - 26.24 and current price 25.18. Many compare 0.48% and -3.34% before placing orders at 25.18 or 25.48. Explore the SCCR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Schwab Core Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Schwab Core Bond ETF in the past year was 26.24. Within 25.05 - 26.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab Core Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Schwab Core Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Schwab Core Bond ETF (SCCR) over the year was 25.05. Comparing it with the current 25.18 and 25.05 - 26.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCCR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCCR stock split?
Schwab Core Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.11, and -3.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.11
- Open
- 25.17
- Bid
- 25.18
- Ask
- 25.48
- Low
- 25.14
- High
- 25.19
- Volume
- 113
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- 0.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.34%
- Year Change
- -3.41%