- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SCC: ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary
SCC exchange rate has changed by -3.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.74 and at a high of 14.00.
Follow ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCC stock price today?
ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary stock is priced at 13.76 today. It trades within 13.74 - 14.00, yesterday's close was 14.23, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of SCC shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary is currently valued at 13.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.53% and USD. View the chart live to track SCC movements.
How to buy SCC stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary shares at the current price of 13.76. Orders are usually placed near 13.76 or 14.06, while 18 and -1.71% show market activity. Follow SCC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCC stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary involves considering the yearly range 13.53 - 18.28 and current price 13.76. Many compare -2.69% and -12.47% before placing orders at 13.76 or 14.06. Explore the SCC price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary in the past year was 18.28. Within 13.53 - 18.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary (SCC) over the year was 13.53. Comparing it with the current 13.76 and 13.53 - 18.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCC stock split?
ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.23, and -9.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.23
- Open
- 14.00
- Bid
- 13.76
- Ask
- 14.06
- Low
- 13.74
- High
- 14.00
- Volume
- 18
- Daily Change
- -3.30%
- Month Change
- -2.69%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.47%
- Year Change
- -9.53%