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SCAG: Scage Future
SCAG exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.36 and at a high of 0.39.
Follow Scage Future dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCAG stock price today?
Scage Future stock is priced at 0.37 today. It trades within 0.36 - 0.39, yesterday's close was 0.37, and trading volume reached 57. The live price chart of SCAG shows these updates.
Does Scage Future stock pay dividends?
Scage Future is currently valued at 0.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -85.77% and USD. View the chart live to track SCAG movements.
How to buy SCAG stock?
You can buy Scage Future shares at the current price of 0.37. Orders are usually placed near 0.37 or 0.67, while 57 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SCAG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCAG stock?
Investing in Scage Future involves considering the yearly range 0.25 - 3.40 and current price 0.37. Many compare 19.35% and -74.13% before placing orders at 0.37 or 0.67. Explore the SCAG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Scage Future stock highest prices?
The highest price of Scage Future in the past year was 3.40. Within 0.25 - 3.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track Scage Future performance using the live chart.
What are Scage Future stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Scage Future (SCAG) over the year was 0.25. Comparing it with the current 0.37 and 0.25 - 3.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCAG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCAG stock split?
Scage Future has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.37, and -85.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.37
- Open
- 0.37
- Bid
- 0.37
- Ask
- 0.67
- Low
- 0.36
- High
- 0.39
- Volume
- 57
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 19.35%
- 6 Months Change
- -74.13%
- Year Change
- -85.77%