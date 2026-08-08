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SBXE: SilverBox Corp V Class A
SBXE exchange rate has changed by -0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.11 and at a high of 10.11.
Follow SilverBox Corp V Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is SBXE stock price today?
SilverBox Corp V Class A stock is priced at 10.11 today. It trades within 10.11 - 10.11, yesterday's close was 10.14, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of SBXE shows these updates.
Does SilverBox Corp V Class A stock pay dividends?
SilverBox Corp V Class A is currently valued at 10.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.33% and USD. View the chart live to track SBXE movements.
How to buy SBXE stock?
You can buy SilverBox Corp V Class A shares at the current price of 10.11. Orders are usually placed near 10.11 or 10.41, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SBXE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SBXE stock?
Investing in SilverBox Corp V Class A involves considering the yearly range 9.88 - 10.20 and current price 10.11. Many compare 0.00% and 1.92% before placing orders at 10.11 or 10.41. Explore the SBXE price chart live with daily changes.
What are SilverBox Corp V Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of SilverBox Corp V Class A in the past year was 10.20. Within 9.88 - 10.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track SilverBox Corp V Class A performance using the live chart.
What are SilverBox Corp V Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SilverBox Corp V Class A (SBXE) over the year was 9.88. Comparing it with the current 10.11 and 9.88 - 10.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SBXE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SBXE stock split?
SilverBox Corp V Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.14, and 2.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.14
- Open
- 10.11
- Bid
- 10.11
- Ask
- 10.41
- Low
- 10.11
- High
- 10.11
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.30%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.92%
- Year Change
- 2.33%