- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SBIT: ProShares UltraShort Bitcoin ETF
SBIT exchange rate has changed by -1.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.19 and at a high of 55.55.
Follow ProShares UltraShort Bitcoin ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SBIT stock price today?
ProShares UltraShort Bitcoin ETF stock is priced at 54.78 today. It trades within 54.19 - 55.55, yesterday's close was 55.72, and trading volume reached 550. The live price chart of SBIT shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraShort Bitcoin ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraShort Bitcoin ETF is currently valued at 54.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -17.13% and USD. View the chart live to track SBIT movements.
How to buy SBIT stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraShort Bitcoin ETF shares at the current price of 54.78. Orders are usually placed near 54.78 or 55.08, while 550 and 0.42% show market activity. Follow SBIT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SBIT stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraShort Bitcoin ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.70 - 72.26 and current price 54.78. Many compare -7.14% and -14.42% before placing orders at 54.78 or 55.08. Explore the SBIT price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraShort Bitcoin ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraShort Bitcoin ETF in the past year was 72.26. Within 37.70 - 72.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort Bitcoin ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraShort Bitcoin ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort Bitcoin ETF (SBIT) over the year was 37.70. Comparing it with the current 54.78 and 37.70 - 72.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SBIT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SBIT stock split?
ProShares UltraShort Bitcoin ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.72, and -17.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 55.72
- Open
- 54.55
- Bid
- 54.78
- Ask
- 55.08
- Low
- 54.19
- High
- 55.55
- Volume
- 550
- Daily Change
- -1.69%
- Month Change
- -7.14%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.42%
- Year Change
- -17.13%