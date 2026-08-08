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SBAR: Simplify Barrier Income ETF
SBAR exchange rate has changed by 0.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.63 and at a high of 25.76.
Follow Simplify Barrier Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SBAR stock price today?
Simplify Barrier Income ETF stock is priced at 25.75 today. It trades within 25.63 - 25.76, yesterday's close was 25.55, and trading volume reached 137. The live price chart of SBAR shows these updates.
Does Simplify Barrier Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Simplify Barrier Income ETF is currently valued at 25.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.16% and USD. View the chart live to track SBAR movements.
How to buy SBAR stock?
You can buy Simplify Barrier Income ETF shares at the current price of 25.75. Orders are usually placed near 25.75 or 26.05, while 137 and 0.23% show market activity. Follow SBAR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SBAR stock?
Investing in Simplify Barrier Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.28 - 25.91 and current price 25.75. Many compare 1.86% and 0.76% before placing orders at 25.75 or 26.05. Explore the SBAR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Simplify Barrier Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Simplify Barrier Income ETF in the past year was 25.91. Within 24.28 - 25.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track Simplify Barrier Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Simplify Barrier Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Simplify Barrier Income ETF (SBAR) over the year was 24.28. Comparing it with the current 25.75 and 24.28 - 25.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SBAR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SBAR stock split?
Simplify Barrier Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.55, and -0.16% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.55
- Open
- 25.69
- Bid
- 25.75
- Ask
- 26.05
- Low
- 25.63
- High
- 25.76
- Volume
- 137
- Daily Change
- 0.78%
- Month Change
- 1.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.76%
- Year Change
- -0.16%