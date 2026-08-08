- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SAUG: FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - August
SAUG exchange rate has changed by -0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.99 and at a high of 28.04.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - August dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SAUG stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - August stock is priced at 27.99 today. It trades within 27.99 - 28.04, yesterday's close was 28.02, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of SAUG shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - August stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - August is currently valued at 27.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.97% and USD. View the chart live to track SAUG movements.
How to buy SAUG stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - August shares at the current price of 27.99. Orders are usually placed near 27.99 or 28.29, while 4 and -0.18% show market activity. Follow SAUG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SAUG stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - August involves considering the yearly range 24.38 - 28.04 and current price 27.99. Many compare -0.04% and 6.71% before placing orders at 27.99 or 28.29. Explore the SAUG price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - August stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - August in the past year was 28.04. Within 24.38 - 28.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - August performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - August stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - August (SAUG) over the year was 24.38. Comparing it with the current 27.99 and 24.38 - 28.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SAUG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SAUG stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - August has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.02, and 13.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.02
- Open
- 28.04
- Bid
- 27.99
- Ask
- 28.29
- Low
- 27.99
- High
- 28.04
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -0.11%
- Month Change
- -0.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.71%
- Year Change
- 13.97%