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SARK: AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF
SARK exchange rate has changed by -4.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.01 and at a high of 27.89.
Follow AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SARK stock price today?
AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF stock is priced at 27.02 today. It trades within 27.01 - 27.89, yesterday's close was 28.43, and trading volume reached 320. The live price chart of SARK shows these updates.
Does AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF is currently valued at 27.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -15.62% and USD. View the chart live to track SARK movements.
How to buy SARK stock?
You can buy AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF shares at the current price of 27.02. Orders are usually placed near 27.02 or 27.32, while 320 and -2.98% show market activity. Follow SARK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SARK stock?
Investing in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.79 - 35.67 and current price 27.02. Many compare -11.18% and -15.14% before placing orders at 27.02 or 27.32. Explore the SARK price chart live with daily changes.
What are AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the past year was 35.67. Within 25.79 - 35.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) over the year was 25.79. Comparing it with the current 27.02 and 25.79 - 35.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SARK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SARK stock split?
AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.43, and -15.62% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.43
- Open
- 27.85
- Bid
- 27.02
- Ask
- 27.32
- Low
- 27.01
- High
- 27.89
- Volume
- 320
- Daily Change
- -4.96%
- Month Change
- -11.18%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.14%
- Year Change
- -15.62%