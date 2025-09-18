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SAEF: Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Ariel ESG ETF
SAEF exchange rate has changed by -22.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.26 and at a high of 24.30.
Follow Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Ariel ESG ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SAEF News
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q1 2026 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- Prestige Bets $1 Billion On World's Most Iconic Nasal Strip - Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH)
- Tracking John Rogers' Ariel Investments Portfolio - Q4 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- Norwegian Cruise Line Names John Chidsey As New CEO - Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF (ARCA:SAEF)
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q3 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SAEF stock price today?
Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Ariel ESG ETF stock is priced at 24.26 today. It trades within 24.26 - 24.30, yesterday's close was 31.16, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of SAEF shows these updates.
Does Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Ariel ESG ETF stock pay dividends?
Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Ariel ESG ETF is currently valued at 24.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -18.84% and USD. View the chart live to track SAEF movements.
How to buy SAEF stock?
You can buy Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Ariel ESG ETF shares at the current price of 24.26. Orders are usually placed near 24.26 or 24.56, while 4 and -0.16% show market activity. Follow SAEF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SAEF stock?
Investing in Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Ariel ESG ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.26 - 32.37 and current price 24.26. Many compare -25.01% and -18.84% before placing orders at 24.26 or 24.56. Explore the SAEF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Ariel ESG ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Ariel ESG ETF in the past year was 32.37. Within 24.26 - 32.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Ariel ESG ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Ariel ESG ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (SAEF) over the year was 24.26. Comparing it with the current 24.26 and 24.26 - 32.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SAEF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SAEF stock split?
Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Ariel ESG ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.16, and -18.84% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.16
- Open
- 24.30
- Bid
- 24.26
- Ask
- 24.56
- Low
- 24.26
- High
- 24.30
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -22.14%
- Month Change
- -25.01%
- 6 Months Change
- -18.84%
- Year Change
- -18.84%