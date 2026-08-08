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SAAQ: Space Asset Acquisition Corp.
SAAQ exchange rate has changed by 0.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.25 and at a high of 10.25.
Follow Space Asset Acquisition Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SAAQ stock price today?
Space Asset Acquisition Corp. stock is priced at 10.25 today. It trades within 10.25 - 10.25, yesterday's close was 10.15, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of SAAQ shows these updates.
Does Space Asset Acquisition Corp. stock pay dividends?
Space Asset Acquisition Corp. is currently valued at 10.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.99% and USD. View the chart live to track SAAQ movements.
How to buy SAAQ stock?
You can buy Space Asset Acquisition Corp. shares at the current price of 10.25. Orders are usually placed near 10.25 or 10.55, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SAAQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SAAQ stock?
Investing in Space Asset Acquisition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 9.88 - 11.10 and current price 10.25. Many compare 0.10% and 1.99% before placing orders at 10.25 or 10.55. Explore the SAAQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Space Asset Acquisition Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Space Asset Acquisition Corp. in the past year was 11.10. Within 9.88 - 11.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Space Asset Acquisition Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Space Asset Acquisition Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Space Asset Acquisition Corp. (SAAQ) over the year was 9.88. Comparing it with the current 10.25 and 9.88 - 11.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SAAQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SAAQ stock split?
Space Asset Acquisition Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.15, and 1.99% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.15
- Open
- 10.25
- Bid
- 10.25
- Ask
- 10.55
- Low
- 10.25
- High
- 10.25
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.99%
- Month Change
- 0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.99%
- Year Change
- 1.99%