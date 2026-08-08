- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RYOJ: Ryojbaba Co., Ltd.
RYOJ exchange rate has changed by 1.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.73 and at a high of 5.29.
Follow Ryojbaba Co., Ltd. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RYOJ stock price today?
Ryojbaba Co., Ltd. stock is priced at 4.94 today. It trades within 4.73 - 5.29, yesterday's close was 4.85, and trading volume reached 95. The live price chart of RYOJ shows these updates.
Does Ryojbaba Co., Ltd. stock pay dividends?
Ryojbaba Co., Ltd. is currently valued at 4.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 171.43% and USD. View the chart live to track RYOJ movements.
How to buy RYOJ stock?
You can buy Ryojbaba Co., Ltd. shares at the current price of 4.94. Orders are usually placed near 4.94 or 5.24, while 95 and 2.07% show market activity. Follow RYOJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RYOJ stock?
Investing in Ryojbaba Co., Ltd. involves considering the yearly range 1.57 - 11.43 and current price 4.94. Many compare -14.97% and 92.59% before placing orders at 4.94 or 5.24. Explore the RYOJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Ryojbaba Co., Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Ryojbaba Co., Ltd. in the past year was 11.43. Within 1.57 - 11.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 4.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ryojbaba Co., Ltd. performance using the live chart.
What are Ryojbaba Co., Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Ryojbaba Co., Ltd. (RYOJ) over the year was 1.57. Comparing it with the current 4.94 and 1.57 - 11.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RYOJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RYOJ stock split?
Ryojbaba Co., Ltd. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 4.85, and 171.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 4.85
- Open
- 4.84
- Bid
- 4.94
- Ask
- 5.24
- Low
- 4.73
- High
- 5.29
- Volume
- 95
- Daily Change
- 1.86%
- Month Change
- -14.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 92.59%
- Year Change
- 171.43%