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RWX: SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate

28.18 USD 0.25 (0.90%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RWX exchange rate has changed by 0.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.91 and at a high of 28.18.

Follow SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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RWX News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is RWX stock price today?

SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate stock is priced at 28.18 today. It trades within 27.91 - 28.18, yesterday's close was 27.93, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of RWX shows these updates.

Does SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate stock pay dividends?

SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate is currently valued at 28.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.21% and USD. View the chart live to track RWX movements.

How to buy RWX stock?

You can buy SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate shares at the current price of 28.18. Orders are usually placed near 28.18 or 28.48, while 21 and 0.97% show market activity. Follow RWX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into RWX stock?

Investing in SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate involves considering the yearly range 26.08 - 30.47 and current price 28.18. Many compare 1.18% and -4.51% before placing orders at 28.18 or 28.48. Explore the RWX price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate in the past year was 30.47. Within 26.08 - 30.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate (RWX) over the year was 26.08. Comparing it with the current 28.18 and 26.08 - 30.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RWX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did RWX stock split?

SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.93, and -5.21% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
27.91 28.18
Year Range
26.08 30.47
Previous Close
27.93
Open
27.91
Bid
28.18
Ask
28.48
Low
27.91
High
28.18
Volume
21
Daily Change
0.90%
Month Change
1.18%
6 Months Change
-4.51%
Year Change
-5.21%
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