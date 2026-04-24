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RWX: SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate
RWX exchange rate has changed by 0.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.91 and at a high of 28.18.
Follow SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RWX News
- A Hawkish Hold, A Steeper Curve
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- The Fed’s Crude Dilemma
- The REIT Recovery Broadens Beyond Rates
- Disinflation Meets Escalation
- AI Office Demand Report: Where Demand Is And The Cycle Ahead
- The Truce Is Loose
- Sparks From The Warsh Fed
- Testing The Truce
- Resilient U.S. Transaction Volumes: +15% YoY In May
- New Fed Regime, Same Hawkish Theme
- 2026 Inside Real Estate Outlook: Resilient Recovery (Dow Jones Indices:DJUSRE)
- REITs: Cheap, Unloved, And Finally Showing Life
- Peace Hopes Revive Rally
- Payrolls Reset The Fed Debate
- Ceasefire Holds, Rally Rolls
- REITs Rip As Mega-Deals Hit
- Inflation Reignites, Yields Spike
- From Oil Shock To Earnings Pop
- Lending Standards Hold Steady, With Early Easing At Large Banks
- REITs Excel, Earnings Swell, Fed Rebels
- Settling Into Uncertainty
- Analyzing The Wall Of Maturities: The Plural Of Anecdotes Is Not Data
- U.S. Transaction Volumes Rise +27% YoY In 1Q26
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RWX stock price today?
SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate stock is priced at 28.18 today. It trades within 27.91 - 28.18, yesterday's close was 27.93, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of RWX shows these updates.
Does SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate stock pay dividends?
SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate is currently valued at 28.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.21% and USD. View the chart live to track RWX movements.
How to buy RWX stock?
You can buy SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate shares at the current price of 28.18. Orders are usually placed near 28.18 or 28.48, while 21 and 0.97% show market activity. Follow RWX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RWX stock?
Investing in SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate involves considering the yearly range 26.08 - 30.47 and current price 28.18. Many compare 1.18% and -4.51% before placing orders at 28.18 or 28.48. Explore the RWX price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate in the past year was 30.47. Within 26.08 - 30.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate (RWX) over the year was 26.08. Comparing it with the current 28.18 and 26.08 - 30.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RWX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RWX stock split?
SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.93, and -5.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.93
- Open
- 27.91
- Bid
- 28.18
- Ask
- 28.48
- Low
- 27.91
- High
- 28.18
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- 0.90%
- Month Change
- 1.18%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.51%
- Year Change
- -5.21%