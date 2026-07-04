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RWR: SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF
RWR exchange rate has changed by 0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 113.89 and at a high of 115.13.
Follow SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RWR News
- Healthpeak Properties: A Well-Covered 5.6% Yield, But Life Science Recovery Remains Key
- A Hawkish Hold, A Steeper Curve
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Market Cap Of New Homes Continues Stumbling As Mortgage Rates Rise
- Real Estate's Penthouse View
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Forgotten Asset
- The Fed’s Crude Dilemma
- New Home Sales Unexpectedly Rise 1.6% In June
- The REIT Recovery Broadens Beyond Rates
- Disinflation Meets Escalation
- Housing Starts Jump 19% In June
- Building Permits Fall 3.0% In June
- Pending Home Sales Sink 5% In June
- Zillow Home Value Index: 'Real' Home Values Hit 5-Year Low
- Home Affordability: Better Than Headlines Suggest
- NAHB Housing Market Index: Affordability Challenges Pull Down Builder Sentiment
- The Truce Is Loose
- This Week's Market Wrap: Oil Shocks, AI Volatility, And A Resilient Economy
- Existing Single-Family Homes Supply Jumps To 10-Year High, Sales Slip, Mortgage Rates Rise
- Existing Home Sales Drop In June As Median Prices Hit All-Time High
- Why I'm Buying Healthcare REITs Before Wall Street Does
- Sparks From The Warsh Fed
- FHFA House Price Index Retreats From Record High
- S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Index: Home Price Growth Remains Constrained
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RWR stock price today?
SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF stock is priced at 114.78 today. It trades within 113.89 - 115.13, yesterday's close was 114.27, and trading volume reached 446. The live price chart of RWR shows these updates.
Does SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF is currently valued at 114.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.72% and USD. View the chart live to track RWR movements.
How to buy RWR stock?
You can buy SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF shares at the current price of 114.78. Orders are usually placed near 114.78 or 115.08, while 446 and 0.38% show market activity. Follow RWR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RWR stock?
Investing in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF involves considering the yearly range 99.05 - 119.65 and current price 114.78. Many compare -1.17% and 6.75% before placing orders at 114.78 or 115.08. Explore the RWR price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF in the past year was 119.65. Within 99.05 - 119.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 114.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR) over the year was 99.05. Comparing it with the current 114.78 and 99.05 - 119.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RWR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RWR stock split?
SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 114.27, and 7.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 114.27
- Open
- 114.34
- Bid
- 114.78
- Ask
- 115.08
- Low
- 113.89
- High
- 115.13
- Volume
- 446
- Daily Change
- 0.45%
- Month Change
- -1.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.75%
- Year Change
- 7.72%