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RWR: SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF

114.78 USD 0.51 (0.45%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RWR exchange rate has changed by 0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 113.89 and at a high of 115.13.

Follow SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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RWR News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is RWR stock price today?

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF stock is priced at 114.78 today. It trades within 113.89 - 115.13, yesterday's close was 114.27, and trading volume reached 446. The live price chart of RWR shows these updates.

Does SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF is currently valued at 114.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.72% and USD. View the chart live to track RWR movements.

How to buy RWR stock?

You can buy SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF shares at the current price of 114.78. Orders are usually placed near 114.78 or 115.08, while 446 and 0.38% show market activity. Follow RWR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into RWR stock?

Investing in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF involves considering the yearly range 99.05 - 119.65 and current price 114.78. Many compare -1.17% and 6.75% before placing orders at 114.78 or 115.08. Explore the RWR price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF in the past year was 119.65. Within 99.05 - 119.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 114.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR) over the year was 99.05. Comparing it with the current 114.78 and 99.05 - 119.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RWR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did RWR stock split?

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 114.27, and 7.72% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
113.89 115.13
Year Range
99.05 119.65
Previous Close
114.27
Open
114.34
Bid
114.78
Ask
115.08
Low
113.89
High
115.13
Volume
446
Daily Change
0.45%
Month Change
-1.17%
6 Months Change
6.75%
Year Change
7.72%
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