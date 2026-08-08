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RWLC: Rayliant Wilshire NxtGen US Large Cap Equity ETF
RWLC exchange rate has changed by 0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.28 and at a high of 38.67.
Follow Rayliant Wilshire NxtGen US Large Cap Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RWLC stock price today?
Rayliant Wilshire NxtGen US Large Cap Equity ETF stock is priced at 38.48 today. It trades within 38.28 - 38.67, yesterday's close was 38.47, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of RWLC shows these updates.
Does Rayliant Wilshire NxtGen US Large Cap Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Rayliant Wilshire NxtGen US Large Cap Equity ETF is currently valued at 38.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.13% and USD. View the chart live to track RWLC movements.
How to buy RWLC stock?
You can buy Rayliant Wilshire NxtGen US Large Cap Equity ETF shares at the current price of 38.48. Orders are usually placed near 38.48 or 38.78, while 15 and -0.13% show market activity. Follow RWLC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RWLC stock?
Investing in Rayliant Wilshire NxtGen US Large Cap Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.11 - 41.00 and current price 38.48. Many compare 1.99% and 15.24% before placing orders at 38.48 or 38.78. Explore the RWLC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Rayliant Wilshire NxtGen US Large Cap Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Rayliant Wilshire NxtGen US Large Cap Equity ETF in the past year was 41.00. Within 31.11 - 41.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Rayliant Wilshire NxtGen US Large Cap Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Rayliant Wilshire NxtGen US Large Cap Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Rayliant Wilshire NxtGen US Large Cap Equity ETF (RWLC) over the year was 31.11. Comparing it with the current 38.48 and 31.11 - 41.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RWLC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RWLC stock split?
Rayliant Wilshire NxtGen US Large Cap Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.47, and 1.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.47
- Open
- 38.53
- Bid
- 38.48
- Ask
- 38.78
- Low
- 38.28
- High
- 38.67
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.03%
- Month Change
- 1.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.24%
- Year Change
- 1.13%