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RW: Rainwater Equity ETF
RW exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.03 and at a high of 26.04.
Follow Rainwater Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RW stock price today?
Rainwater Equity ETF stock is priced at 26.03 today. It trades within 26.03 - 26.04, yesterday's close was 26.11, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of RW shows these updates.
Does Rainwater Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Rainwater Equity ETF is currently valued at 26.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.38% and USD. View the chart live to track RW movements.
How to buy RW stock?
You can buy Rainwater Equity ETF shares at the current price of 26.03. Orders are usually placed near 26.03 or 26.33, while 2 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow RW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RW stock?
Investing in Rainwater Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.87 - 26.46 and current price 26.03. Many compare 2.36% and 4.58% before placing orders at 26.03 or 26.33. Explore the RW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Rainwater Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Rainwater Equity ETF in the past year was 26.46. Within 21.87 - 26.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track Rainwater Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Rainwater Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Rainwater Equity ETF (RW) over the year was 21.87. Comparing it with the current 26.03 and 21.87 - 26.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RW stock split?
Rainwater Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.11, and 3.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.11
- Open
- 26.04
- Bid
- 26.03
- Ask
- 26.33
- Low
- 26.03
- High
- 26.04
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.31%
- Month Change
- 2.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.58%
- Year Change
- 3.38%