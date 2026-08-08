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RVNL: GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF
RVNL exchange rate has changed by 6.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.16 and at a high of 25.63.
Follow GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RVNL stock price today?
GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF stock is priced at 25.09 today. It trades within 24.16 - 25.63, yesterday's close was 23.54, and trading volume reached 59. The live price chart of RVNL shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF is currently valued at 25.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -24.54% and USD. View the chart live to track RVNL movements.
How to buy RVNL stock?
You can buy GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF shares at the current price of 25.09. Orders are usually placed near 25.09 or 25.39, while 59 and 2.79% show market activity. Follow RVNL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RVNL stock?
Investing in GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.25 - 44.39 and current price 25.09. Many compare 5.86% and -13.93% before placing orders at 25.09 or 25.39. Explore the RVNL price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF in the past year was 44.39. Within 19.25 - 44.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF (RVNL) over the year was 19.25. Comparing it with the current 25.09 and 19.25 - 44.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RVNL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RVNL stock split?
GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.54, and -24.54% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.54
- Open
- 24.41
- Bid
- 25.09
- Ask
- 25.39
- Low
- 24.16
- High
- 25.63
- Volume
- 59
- Daily Change
- 6.58%
- Month Change
- 5.86%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.93%
- Year Change
- -24.54%