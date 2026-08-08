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RVER: Trenchless Fund ETF
RVER exchange rate has changed by 2.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.61 and at a high of 36.79.
Follow Trenchless Fund ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RVER stock price today?
Trenchless Fund ETF stock is priced at 36.79 today. It trades within 36.61 - 36.79, yesterday's close was 36.00, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of RVER shows these updates.
Does Trenchless Fund ETF stock pay dividends?
Trenchless Fund ETF is currently valued at 36.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.61% and USD. View the chart live to track RVER movements.
How to buy RVER stock?
You can buy Trenchless Fund ETF shares at the current price of 36.79. Orders are usually placed near 36.79 or 37.09, while 17 and 0.49% show market activity. Follow RVER updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RVER stock?
Investing in Trenchless Fund ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.82 - 38.92 and current price 36.79. Many compare 7.67% and 27.06% before placing orders at 36.79 or 37.09. Explore the RVER price chart live with daily changes.
What are Trenchless Fund ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Trenchless Fund ETF in the past year was 38.92. Within 26.82 - 38.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track Trenchless Fund ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Trenchless Fund ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Trenchless Fund ETF (RVER) over the year was 26.82. Comparing it with the current 36.79 and 26.82 - 38.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RVER moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RVER stock split?
Trenchless Fund ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.00, and 25.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.00
- Open
- 36.61
- Bid
- 36.79
- Ask
- 37.09
- Low
- 36.61
- High
- 36.79
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 2.19%
- Month Change
- 7.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 27.06%
- Year Change
- 25.61%