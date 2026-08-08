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RUNN: Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF
RUNN exchange rate has changed by 0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.07 and at a high of 35.43.
Follow Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RUNN stock price today?
Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF stock is priced at 35.32 today. It trades within 35.07 - 35.43, yesterday's close was 35.01, and trading volume reached 42. The live price chart of RUNN shows these updates.
Does Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF is currently valued at 35.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.09% and USD. View the chart live to track RUNN movements.
How to buy RUNN stock?
You can buy Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF shares at the current price of 35.32. Orders are usually placed near 35.32 or 35.62, while 42 and 0.28% show market activity. Follow RUNN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RUNN stock?
Investing in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.45 - 35.73 and current price 35.32. Many compare 3.94% and 3.49% before placing orders at 35.32 or 35.62. Explore the RUNN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF in the past year was 35.73. Within 31.45 - 35.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (RUNN) over the year was 31.45. Comparing it with the current 35.32 and 31.45 - 35.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RUNN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RUNN stock split?
Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.01, and 3.09% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.01
- Open
- 35.22
- Bid
- 35.32
- Ask
- 35.62
- Low
- 35.07
- High
- 35.43
- Volume
- 42
- Daily Change
- 0.89%
- Month Change
- 3.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.49%
- Year Change
- 3.09%