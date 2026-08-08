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RUBI: Rubico Inc.
RUBI exchange rate has changed by -4.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.19 and at a high of 2.38.
Follow Rubico Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RUBI stock price today?
Rubico Inc. stock is priced at 2.24 today. It trades within 2.19 - 2.38, yesterday's close was 2.34, and trading volume reached 162. The live price chart of RUBI shows these updates.
Does Rubico Inc. stock pay dividends?
Rubico Inc. is currently valued at 2.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -17.65% and USD. View the chart live to track RUBI movements.
How to buy RUBI stock?
You can buy Rubico Inc. shares at the current price of 2.24. Orders are usually placed near 2.24 or 2.54, while 162 and -4.68% show market activity. Follow RUBI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RUBI stock?
Investing in Rubico Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.13 - 6.69 and current price 2.24. Many compare -9.31% and 73.64% before placing orders at 2.24 or 2.54. Explore the RUBI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Rubico Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Rubico Inc. in the past year was 6.69. Within 0.13 - 6.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track Rubico Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Rubico Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Rubico Inc. (RUBI) over the year was 0.13. Comparing it with the current 2.24 and 0.13 - 6.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RUBI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RUBI stock split?
Rubico Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.34, and -17.65% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.34
- Open
- 2.35
- Bid
- 2.24
- Ask
- 2.54
- Low
- 2.19
- High
- 2.38
- Volume
- 162
- Daily Change
- -4.27%
- Month Change
- -9.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 73.64%
- Year Change
- -17.65%