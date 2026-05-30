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RSPR: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF
RSPR exchange rate has changed by 0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.77 and at a high of 37.06.
Follow Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RSPR News
- Market Cap Of New Homes Continues Stumbling As Mortgage Rates Rise
- Real Estate's Penthouse View
- New Home Sales Unexpectedly Rise 1.6% In June
- Housing Starts Jump 19% In June
- Building Permits Fall 3.0% In June
- Pending Home Sales Sink 5% In June
- Zillow Home Value Index: 'Real' Home Values Hit 5-Year Low
- Home Affordability: Better Than Headlines Suggest
- NAHB Housing Market Index: Affordability Challenges Pull Down Builder Sentiment
- This Week's Market Wrap: Oil Shocks, AI Volatility, And A Resilient Economy
- Existing Single-Family Homes Supply Jumps To 10-Year High, Sales Slip, Mortgage Rates Rise
- Existing Home Sales Drop In June As Median Prices Hit All-Time High
- FHFA House Price Index Retreats From Record High
- S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Index: Home Price Growth Remains Constrained
- New Home Sales Drop 7% In May
- Pending Home Sales Jump To 6-Month High
- 2026 Inside Real Estate Outlook: Resilient Recovery (Dow Jones Indices:DJUSRE)
- U.S. Real Estate Deal Value Continues To Grow In 12 Months Ended March 31
- Housing Starts Sink To 6-Year Low
- Markets Edge Higher As Friday’s Rout Recovery Continues
- Existing Home Sales Reach Highest Level Of 2026
- As Home Sellers Grapple With Reality, Listing Prices Fall By Most In At Least A Decade
- New Homes At Upper Threshold Of Affordability In April 2026
- New Home Sales Fall 6% In April As Median Price Surges
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RSPR stock price today?
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock is priced at 36.85 today. It trades within 36.77 - 37.06, yesterday's close was 36.61, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of RSPR shows these updates.
Does Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF is currently valued at 36.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.95% and USD. View the chart live to track RSPR movements.
How to buy RSPR stock?
You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF shares at the current price of 36.85. Orders are usually placed near 36.85 or 37.15, while 32 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow RSPR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RSPR stock?
Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.41 - 38.01 and current price 36.85. Many compare -1.10% and 3.57% before placing orders at 36.85 or 37.15. Explore the RSPR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the past year was 38.01. Within 32.41 - 38.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) over the year was 32.41. Comparing it with the current 36.85 and 32.41 - 38.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RSPR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RSPR stock split?
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.61, and 3.95% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.61
- Open
- 36.77
- Bid
- 36.85
- Ask
- 37.15
- Low
- 36.77
- High
- 37.06
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- 0.66%
- Month Change
- -1.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.57%
- Year Change
- 3.95%