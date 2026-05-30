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RSPR: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF

36.85 USD 0.24 (0.66%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RSPR exchange rate has changed by 0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.77 and at a high of 37.06.

Follow Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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RSPR News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is RSPR stock price today?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock is priced at 36.85 today. It trades within 36.77 - 37.06, yesterday's close was 36.61, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of RSPR shows these updates.

Does Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF is currently valued at 36.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.95% and USD. View the chart live to track RSPR movements.

How to buy RSPR stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF shares at the current price of 36.85. Orders are usually placed near 36.85 or 37.15, while 32 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow RSPR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into RSPR stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.41 - 38.01 and current price 36.85. Many compare -1.10% and 3.57% before placing orders at 36.85 or 37.15. Explore the RSPR price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the past year was 38.01. Within 32.41 - 38.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) over the year was 32.41. Comparing it with the current 36.85 and 32.41 - 38.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RSPR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did RSPR stock split?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.61, and 3.95% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
36.77 37.06
Year Range
32.41 38.01
Previous Close
36.61
Open
36.77
Bid
36.85
Ask
37.15
Low
36.77
High
37.06
Volume
32
Daily Change
0.66%
Month Change
-1.10%
6 Months Change
3.57%
Year Change
3.95%
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