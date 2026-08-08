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RSPA: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF
RSPA exchange rate has changed by 0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.26 and at a high of 54.61.
Follow Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RSPA stock price today?
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF stock is priced at 54.54 today. It trades within 54.26 - 54.61, yesterday's close was 54.27, and trading volume reached 1118. The live price chart of RSPA shows these updates.
Does Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF is currently valued at 54.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.26% and USD. View the chart live to track RSPA movements.
How to buy RSPA stock?
You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF shares at the current price of 54.54. Orders are usually placed near 54.54 or 54.84, while 1118 and 0.29% show market activity. Follow RSPA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RSPA stock?
Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.04 - 54.93 and current price 54.54. Many compare 1.15% and 3.87% before placing orders at 54.54 or 54.84. Explore the RSPA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF in the past year was 54.93. Within 49.04 - 54.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (RSPA) over the year was 49.04. Comparing it with the current 54.54 and 49.04 - 54.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RSPA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RSPA stock split?
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.27, and 3.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 54.27
- Open
- 54.38
- Bid
- 54.54
- Ask
- 54.84
- Low
- 54.26
- High
- 54.61
- Volume
- 1.118 K
- Daily Change
- 0.50%
- Month Change
- 1.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.87%
- Year Change
- 3.26%