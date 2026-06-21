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RQI: Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc
RQI exchange rate has changed by 0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.53 and at a high of 12.64.
Follow Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RQI News
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- 10 Funds For Potential $6,000 Monthly Income: Retirement Series
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Forgotten Asset
- The Fed’s Crude Dilemma
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of Near 10% (July 2026)
- Weekly CEF Roundup: Battle Heats Up For XFLT, RQI Rights Offering Results (July 19, 2026)
- The REIT Recovery Broadens Beyond Rates
- Disinflation Meets Escalation
- ICF: REIT Sector Remains Attractively Valued This ETF Provides That Exposure (BATS:ICF)
- The Market May Be In A Bubble: This Is How To Invest
- RNP: Buy The Discount Opportunity But Watch The Borrowing Costs (NYSE:RNP)
- How To Build A $50,000 Dividend Portfolio In Today's Market
- HFRO: Reassessing 8% Yield On Preferreds After Monetization Of Large Asset (NYSE:HFRO)
- 3 Closed-End Fund Buys (1 Sell) In The Month Of June 2026
- Why I Don't Buy REIT CEFs
- The Truce Is Loose
- The REIT Strategy I Would Use To Retire Today
- My Income Portfolio–Boosting Returns
- Sparks From The Warsh Fed
- Can You Retire On $500,000 Any Longer?
- Testing The Truce
- Monthly Income Funds From Cohen & Steers (June Update)
- New Fed Regime, Same Hawkish Theme
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RQI stock price today?
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc stock is priced at 12.57 today. It trades within 12.53 - 12.64, yesterday's close was 12.52, and trading volume reached 459. The live price chart of RQI shows these updates.
Does Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc is currently valued at 12.57. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.48% and USD. View the chart live to track RQI movements.
How to buy RQI stock?
You can buy Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc shares at the current price of 12.57. Orders are usually placed near 12.57 or 12.87, while 459 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow RQI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RQI stock?
Investing in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 11.30 - 13.56 and current price 12.57. Many compare -0.48% and -5.06% before placing orders at 12.57 or 12.87. Explore the RQI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc in the past year was 13.56. Within 11.30 - 13.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc (RQI) over the year was 11.30. Comparing it with the current 12.57 and 11.30 - 13.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RQI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RQI stock split?
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.52, and 0.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.52
- Open
- 12.58
- Bid
- 12.57
- Ask
- 12.87
- Low
- 12.53
- High
- 12.64
- Volume
- 459
- Daily Change
- 0.40%
- Month Change
- -0.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.06%
- Year Change
- 0.48%