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RPAR: RPAR Risk Parity ETF
RPAR exchange rate has changed by 1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.21 and at a high of 22.73.
Follow RPAR Risk Parity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RPAR News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RPAR stock price today?
RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock is priced at 22.32 today. It trades within 22.21 - 22.73, yesterday's close was 22.08, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of RPAR shows these updates.
Does RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock pay dividends?
RPAR Risk Parity ETF is currently valued at 22.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.66% and USD. View the chart live to track RPAR movements.
How to buy RPAR stock?
You can buy RPAR Risk Parity ETF shares at the current price of 22.32. Orders are usually placed near 22.32 or 22.62, while 9 and 0.45% show market activity. Follow RPAR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RPAR stock?
Investing in RPAR Risk Parity ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.17 - 23.69 and current price 22.32. Many compare 2.10% and -5.06% before placing orders at 22.32 or 22.62. Explore the RPAR price chart live with daily changes.
What are RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the past year was 23.69. Within 20.17 - 23.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track RPAR Risk Parity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) over the year was 20.17. Comparing it with the current 22.32 and 20.17 - 23.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RPAR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RPAR stock split?
RPAR Risk Parity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.08, and 10.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.08
- Open
- 22.22
- Bid
- 22.32
- Ask
- 22.62
- Low
- 22.21
- High
- 22.73
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 1.09%
- Month Change
- 2.10%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.06%
- Year Change
- 10.66%