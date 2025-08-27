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ROUS: Hartford Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF
ROUS exchange rate has changed by 0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 67.90 and at a high of 68.33.
Follow Hartford Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ROUS News
- Value Stocks: The Cash Flow Case For A Continuing Comeback
- In An Unsettled World, Value Investing Can Add A Layer Of Defense
- The Great Rotation: Why The Recent Value Rally Is Ready To Resume
- Adding AI Resilience To Equity Portfolios
- Why An Income-Centric Approach Matters For Investing In Retirement
- Factor And Style Risk: Taming The Hidden Hazard To Core Equity Returns
- Time To Consider Value?
- Market Pullback: Healthy Reset, Not Bursting Stock Bubble
- Equity Market Outlook Q4 2025 - Yes, There’s Still Room To Run
- Dividend Investing: Thinking Beyond The Vanilla Approach
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ROUS stock price today?
Hartford Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF stock is priced at 68.23 today. It trades within 67.90 - 68.33, yesterday's close was 67.88, and trading volume reached 110. The live price chart of ROUS shows these updates.
Does Hartford Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Hartford Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF is currently valued at 68.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.49% and USD. View the chart live to track ROUS movements.
How to buy ROUS stock?
You can buy Hartford Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF shares at the current price of 68.23. Orders are usually placed near 68.23 or 68.53, while 110 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow ROUS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ROUS stock?
Investing in Hartford Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 55.20 - 68.65 and current price 68.23. Many compare 2.11% and 11.23% before placing orders at 68.23 or 68.53. Explore the ROUS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Hartford Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Hartford Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF in the past year was 68.65. Within 55.20 - 68.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 67.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track Hartford Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Hartford Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Hartford Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (ROUS) over the year was 55.20. Comparing it with the current 68.23 and 55.20 - 68.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ROUS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ROUS stock split?
Hartford Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 67.88, and 23.49% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 67.88
- Open
- 68.08
- Bid
- 68.23
- Ask
- 68.53
- Low
- 67.90
- High
- 68.33
- Volume
- 110
- Daily Change
- 0.52%
- Month Change
- 2.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.23%
- Year Change
- 23.49%