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ROM: ProShares Ultra Technology
ROM exchange rate has changed by 2.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 146.23 and at a high of 148.73.
Follow ProShares Ultra Technology dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ROM stock price today?
ProShares Ultra Technology stock is priced at 148.50 today. It trades within 146.23 - 148.73, yesterday's close was 144.88, and trading volume reached 131. The live price chart of ROM shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra Technology stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra Technology is currently valued at 148.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 92.01% and USD. View the chart live to track ROM movements.
How to buy ROM stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra Technology shares at the current price of 148.50. Orders are usually placed near 148.50 or 148.80, while 131 and -0.15% show market activity. Follow ROM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ROM stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra Technology involves considering the yearly range 71.36 - 171.82 and current price 148.50. Many compare 16.54% and 77.31% before placing orders at 148.50 or 148.80. Explore the ROM price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra Technology stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra Technology in the past year was 171.82. Within 71.36 - 171.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 144.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra Technology performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra Technology stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra Technology (ROM) over the year was 71.36. Comparing it with the current 148.50 and 71.36 - 171.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ROM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ROM stock split?
ProShares Ultra Technology has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 144.88, and 92.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 144.88
- Open
- 148.73
- Bid
- 148.50
- Ask
- 148.80
- Low
- 146.23
- High
- 148.73
- Volume
- 131
- Daily Change
- 2.50%
- Month Change
- 16.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 77.31%
- Year Change
- 92.01%