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ROE: Astoria US Quality Kings ETF
ROE exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.68 and at a high of 43.92.
Follow Astoria US Quality Kings ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ROE News
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- Artisan Select Equity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ROE stock price today?
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF stock is priced at 43.82 today. It trades within 43.68 - 43.92, yesterday's close was 43.68, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of ROE shows these updates.
Does Astoria US Quality Kings ETF stock pay dividends?
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF is currently valued at 43.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.68% and USD. View the chart live to track ROE movements.
How to buy ROE stock?
You can buy Astoria US Quality Kings ETF shares at the current price of 43.82. Orders are usually placed near 43.82 or 44.12, while 21 and -0.23% show market activity. Follow ROE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ROE stock?
Investing in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.37 - 43.92 and current price 43.82. Many compare 3.79% and 16.95% before placing orders at 43.82 or 44.12. Explore the ROE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Astoria US Quality Kings ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the past year was 43.92. Within 34.37 - 43.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track Astoria US Quality Kings ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Astoria US Quality Kings ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) over the year was 34.37. Comparing it with the current 43.82 and 34.37 - 43.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ROE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ROE stock split?
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.68, and 16.68% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 43.68
- Open
- 43.92
- Bid
- 43.82
- Ask
- 44.12
- Low
- 43.68
- High
- 43.92
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- 0.32%
- Month Change
- 3.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.95%
- Year Change
- 16.68%