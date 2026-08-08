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ROBN: T-REX 2X LONG HOOD DAILY TARGET ETF
ROBN exchange rate has changed by 5.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.16 and at a high of 25.70.
Follow T-REX 2X LONG HOOD DAILY TARGET ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ROBN stock price today?
T-REX 2X LONG HOOD DAILY TARGET ETF stock is priced at 24.51 today. It trades within 24.16 - 25.70, yesterday's close was 23.20, and trading volume reached 805. The live price chart of ROBN shows these updates.
Does T-REX 2X LONG HOOD DAILY TARGET ETF stock pay dividends?
T-REX 2X LONG HOOD DAILY TARGET ETF is currently valued at 24.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.72% and USD. View the chart live to track ROBN movements.
How to buy ROBN stock?
You can buy T-REX 2X LONG HOOD DAILY TARGET ETF shares at the current price of 24.51. Orders are usually placed near 24.51 or 24.81, while 805 and 0.91% show market activity. Follow ROBN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ROBN stock?
Investing in T-REX 2X LONG HOOD DAILY TARGET ETF involves considering the yearly range 14.49 - 42.53 and current price 24.51. Many compare 15.61% and 21.43% before placing orders at 24.51 or 24.81. Explore the ROBN price chart live with daily changes.
What are T-REX 2X LONG HOOD DAILY TARGET ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of T-REX 2X LONG HOOD DAILY TARGET ETF in the past year was 42.53. Within 14.49 - 42.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track T-REX 2X LONG HOOD DAILY TARGET ETF performance using the live chart.
What are T-REX 2X LONG HOOD DAILY TARGET ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of T-REX 2X LONG HOOD DAILY TARGET ETF (ROBN) over the year was 14.49. Comparing it with the current 24.51 and 14.49 - 42.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ROBN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ROBN stock split?
T-REX 2X LONG HOOD DAILY TARGET ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.20, and 17.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.20
- Open
- 24.29
- Bid
- 24.51
- Ask
- 24.81
- Low
- 24.16
- High
- 25.70
- Volume
- 805
- Daily Change
- 5.65%
- Month Change
- 15.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.43%
- Year Change
- 17.72%